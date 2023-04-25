‘There’s a Huge Fatphobia Problem in the Eating Disorder World’: Even in Treatment, Weight Stigma Fails Patients

(STAT News) – People with larger bodies who struggle with eating disorders frequently face bias from the people who are supposed to help them, according to experts. “I’ve had so many patients who have come to us that have experienced so much weight stigma in treatment centers and outpatient [care],” said Cheri Levinson, a psychologist and the founder and clinical director at the Louisville Center for Eating Disorders.

The issue may be about to get even more pressing for teenagers and young adults. Some experts fear that even more kids will develop eating disorders in the wake of the current frenzy over weight loss drugs, as well as new American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines on obesity treatment that recommend weight loss drugs for kids as young as 12 and bariatric surgery for kids as young as 13. (Read More)