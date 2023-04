Barbie with Down’s Syndrome on Sale After ‘Real Women’ Criticism

(BBC) – A Barbie with Down’s syndrome is the latest doll to be released by Mattel in a bid to make its range more diverse. The US toy giant had faced previous criticism that the traditional Barbie did not represent real women. In recent years it has created dolls with a hearing aid, a prosthetic limb and a wheelchair. (Read More)