Forgotten But Not Gone: Epidemic of Vaping Illness Continues

(WebMD) – For many, the EVALI [“e-cigarette or vaping product-associated lung injury”] epidemic is a distant, pre-COVID-19 memory. But vaping-related injuries are still happening. And for Bernal, the aftermath is her reality. Her pulmonologist from that time described the harm from the vape ingredients as an oil spill in her lungs. Eventually, the toxins would probably clear. But she will likely wrestle with the injuries for a very long time. More than 3 years later, she frequently finds herself in the emergency room. (Read More)