Pain, Hope, and Science Collide as Athletes Turn to Magic Mushrooms

(Kaiser Family Foundation News) – Two psychedelic mushroom ceremonies and two therapy sessions awaited them at the retreat run by a Canadian company called Wake Network. The participants were nervous, but also hopeful. Along with Lee, there was a professional football player considering retirement and a former hockey star who had multiple concussions. They'd come from all over North America, from different backgrounds and different sports, but they had a few things in common: They were vulnerable, and they felt that prescription medications had failed them. They didn't know what to expect, whether the treatment would work, whether they'd return home with a solution or just more disappointment.