The Truth About Teens, Social Media and the Mental Health Crisis

April 25, 2023

(NPR) – Now, six years later, Twenge is back. She has a new book out this week, called Generations, with much more data backing her hypothesis. At the same time, several high-quality studies have begun to answer critical questions, such as does social media cause teens to become depressed and is it a key contributor to a rise in depression?

In particular, studies from three different types of experiments, altogether, point in the same direction. “Indeed, I think the picture is getting more and more consistent,” says economist Alexey Makarin, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (Read More)

