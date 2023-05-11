A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
May 11, 2023
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 30, no. 6, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Routinization of Prenatal Screening with the non-invasive Prenatal Test: Pregnant Women’s Perspectives” by Karuna R. M. van der Meij, et al.
- “The Ethical Landscape(s) of non-invasive prenatal Testing in England, France and Germany: Findings from a comparative Literature Review” by Adeline Perrot and Ruth Horn
- “Bi-Allelic Variants in Human TCTE1/DRC5 Cause Asthenospermia and Male Infertility” by Shushu Zhou, et al.
- “Gene-Lifestyle Interactions in the Genomics of Human Complex Traits” by Vincent Laville, et al.