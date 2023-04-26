The Ongoing Search for Long COVID Treatments

(Axios) – As the federal government continues to wrestle with a response to long COVID, Food and Drug Administration officials are turning to patients who've experimented with unproven treatments for clues about how to manage the condition and design clinical trials. The big picture: More than three years into the pandemic, there's still no standard protocol for diagnosing or treating the neurological issues, cognitive difficulties, breathing problems and other health problems that plague millions of people after they fell ill with the virus.