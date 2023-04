Phony Doctor Treated Thousands of Patients Over Years, Some of Them for Cancer Prosecutors Say

(NBC News) – A California man charged with impersonating a doctor is accused of having treated thousands of patients over years, some of them for cancer, prosecutors said. Stephan Gevorkian, 44, of Studio City, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without certification, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday in a statement. (Read More)