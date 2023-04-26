Measles Outbreak in American Samoa Declared Public Health Emergency

(ABC News) – American Samoa has issued a public health emergency after an outbreak of measles has spread across the U.S. territory. As of Tuesday, there has been one laboratory-confirmed case among an 8-year-old and 31 suspected and/or probable cases of the highly infectious disease, according to the Department of Health. During a press briefing, Dr. Scott Anesi, the department’s lead epidemiologist, the suspected cases are all in children between ages 2 months old and 13 years old. (Read More)