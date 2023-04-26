Pilot Program in California Shows Dogs Able to Accurately Sniff Out COVID-19

(Medical Xpress) – A team of medical researchers from the California Department of Public Health, Kaiser Permanente, and Early Alert Canines, has conducted a pilot program to look into the possibility of using dogs to sniff out COVID-19 infections in students. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the group describes their testing setup using trained dogs in both public and private schools and what they learned from the experience. (Read More)