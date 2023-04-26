Are Repeat COVID Infections Dangerous? What the Science Says

(Nature) – Just how much harm repeat infections will cause is a matter of debate. "There are some almost pathologically polarized opinions out there," says Danny Altmann, an immunologist at Imperial College London. One side argues that SARS-CoV-2 is a run-of-the-mill respiratory virus, no worse than the common cold, especially for those who have been vaccinated. Others have said that repeatedly getting COVID-19 is a gamble. Each bout comes with a risk of damage — or at least changes — to the immune system, and long-term health repercussions. Both groups are armed with evidence. What do the data say about the risks of reinfection and the potential for COVID-19 to cause lasting consequences?