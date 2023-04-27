Led by Students, a Nascent Climate Movement Is Taking Hold in Medical Education

(STAT News) – It’s a question many medical students and recent medical school graduates are asking. Today, Sorensen directs the Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education and teaches courses on climate and health impacts at Columbia University’s school of public health. She’s one of a growing number of committed young doctors and medical students across the country who aim to address that glaring oversight in their training, working to incorporate climate change into medical education.

Sorensen and her counterparts plan to carry their efforts well beyond academia. They want to figure out how best to prepare the health care system for the onslaught of health problems climate change is likely to create in coming years, and to change how the practice of medicine contributes to global warming and waste. (Read More)