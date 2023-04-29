Congress Considers Paying Developers of New Antibiotics

(Wall Street Journal) – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and representatives introduced legislation aimed at encouraging drugmakers to develop antibiotics and antifungal drugs to address a growing public-health threat. Bills that lawmakers proposed in the House and Senate on Thursday would commit $6 billion to purchasing new drugs to treat drug-resistant bacteria and fungi that federal officials designate as critically important targets. (Read More)