I Cloned Myself with AI. She Fooled My Bank and My Family.

(Wall Street Journal) – The good news about AI Joanna: She never loses her voice, she has outstanding posture and not even a convertible driving 120 mph through a tornado could mess up her hair. The bad news: She can fool my family and trick my bank. Maybe you’ve played around with chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, or image generators like Dall-E. If you thought they blurred the line between AI and human intelligence, you ain’t seen—or heard—nothing yet. (Read More)