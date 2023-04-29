My Heart Defect Was Repaired by Age 4. But Was I Cured?

(Wall Street Journal) – At 19, I transitioned from my pediatric cardiologist to an adult congenital cardiologist, a doctor trained to work with adults born with complex heart defects, as opposed to adults with acquired heart disease. Diagrams of valves and ventricles replaced decals of circus animals on the exam room walls. The narrative changed, too. Yes, my heart had been surgically “repaired,” but that didn’t mean I was cured.

My new cardiologist would sit me down in our annual appointments and allude to all the things that might happen. As more kids with heart defects survive into adulthood, the lifelong effects of CHD—as well as the limits of various surgical repairs—are becoming clearer. Many patients need additional procedures as they age: pacemakers, ablations, valve replacements. People with Fontans can get arrhythmias, blood clots, cirrhosis. No one could tell me this when I was younger: Francis Fontan first described his groundbreaking procedure in a medical journal published only 17 years before I had my operation. (Read More)