How New York and California Botched Marijuana Legalization

(Wall Street Journal) – The illegal marijuana trade is booming in California, seven years after the state legalized its possession, cultivation and distribution. Unlicensed sales totaled $8.1 billion last year, dwarfing legal sales of $5.4 billion, according to estimates by New Frontier Data, a cannabis analytics firm. Lawmakers in New York are concerned their state is headed in a similar direction. New York legalized cannabis possession in small amounts in 2021. Two years later, just five shops sell marijuana legally in New York City, while 1,400 bodegas, smoke shops and other outlets without licenses do, according to an estimate by the city sheriff. (Read More)