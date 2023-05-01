Doctors Watching for More Cases After Mysterious Cluster of Brain Infections Strikes Kids in Southern Nevada

(CNN) – Disease detectives with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a cluster of rare and serious brain abscesses in kids in and around Las Vegas, Nevada, and doctors from other parts of the country say they may be seeing a rise in cases, too. In 2022, the number of brain abscesses in kids tripled in Nevada, rising from an average of four to five a year to 18. (Read More)