In a Small New Study, Scientists Working on an AI ‘Brain Decoder’ Inch Closer Than Ever to Reading Minds

(STAT News) – In a new Nature Neuroscience paper published Monday, Huth and a team of researchers from the University of Texas at Austin introduced a new “brain decoder” enabled by GPT-1, an earlier version of the artificial neural network technology that underpins ChatGPT. After digesting several hours of training data, the new tool was able to describe the gist of stories the three participants in the proof-of-concept experiment listened to — just by looking at their functional MRI scans. (Read More)