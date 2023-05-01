The Apparent Poisonings of Schoolgirls Is Just One Part of Iran’s Health Crisis

(STAT News) – The poisoning of schoolgirls is not the first health care-related tragedy in Iran in recent months, and as an Iranian American physician, I have been following these events closely. The very act of practicing medicine in Iran is now hazardous. Since the beginning of the protests, ambulances have been co-opted by security forces, and physicians and hospitals have been under attack. The government has interfered with medical care by transferring injured protesters to detention centers even when they need medical care and threatening to punish physicians who care for injured protesters. (Read More)