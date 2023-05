As Hospitals Close and Doctors Flee, Sudan’s Health Care System Is Collapsing

(New York Times) – With the battle for control of Sudan entering its third week, health care services are rapidly unraveling in the nation’s capital, Khartoum, a grim consequence of the brutal fighting that has raised fears the conflict could devolve into a wider humanitarian crisis. The total collapse of the health care system could be days away, the Sudan Doctors’ Trade Union warned. (Read More)