Patients Lose Access to Free Medications Amid Spat Between Drugmakers, Health Plans

(Wall Street Journal) – It is getting tougher for people taking expensive medicines to get financial help from drugmakers. Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies are scaling back programs that cover the copayments of patients or provide free drugs. The programs have been costing drugmakers billions of dollars a year and have been increasing as health plans seeking to control their own spending have tried to take advantage of the assistance. (Read More)