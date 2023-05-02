Bipartisan Attorneys General Call on Medicare to Cover Alzheimer’s Treatments

(CNBC) – Democratic and Republican attorneys general in nearly half of U.S. states are calling on Medicare to provide unrestricted coverage of antibody treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, according to a letter released Monday. The push by attorneys general from 23 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories adds to mounting pressure on the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, to end a controversial policy that severely restricts access to new drugs such as Eisai and Biogen’s Leqembi. (Read More)