Be Cautious of Off-Label Use of Stimulants with Other Drugs

(WebMD) – Lizzy is typical of an increasingly common trend: U.S. adults who take a stimulant medication, together with other drugs that target the central nervous system, such as antidepressants, opioids, and anti-anxiety medications—according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Open. The drugs are “the old amphetamines and methylphenidate [Ritalin],” which are schedule II controlled substances, said lead study author Thomas J. Moore, faculty associate in epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore. These medications have been around and in use for 85 years. (Read More)