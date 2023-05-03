For Eli Lilly’s Head Scientist, Alzheimer’s Results Cap a 25-Year Scientific Quest

(STAT News) – “I’ve been pursuing the same enemy for 25 years,” Skovronsky, now head of research at Eli Lilly, said at the STAT Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. Skovronsky and his employer, which has spent decades trying and failing to treat Alzheimer’s, notched a victory against that mutual enemy this week. Donanemab, Lilly’s amyloid-targeting therapy, met its goals in a pivotal trial, slowing the cognitive decline of Alzheimer’s relative to placebo in a study that will likely lead to Food and Drug Administration approval. (Read More)