DEA Will Delay Telemedicine Restrictions for Buprenorphine, Adderall, and Other Drugs

(STAT News) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding off on making sweeping changes to the way certain drugs can be prescribed via telemedicine — for now. The DEA announced Wednesday that it was temporarily extending its Covid-era emergency telehealth policies, allowing doctors continued leniency in how they prescribe some controlled substances. The affected medications include buprenorphine, the most common medication used to treat opioid addiction, and stimulants like Adderall used to treat ADHD. (Read More)