A Critical New Drug Is Coming–Unless Agriculture Gets There First

(Wired) – Here’s the core of the problem: Medicine and agriculture both need new ways of killing fungi—but as soon as a novel killer is introduced, fungi adapt to protect themselves. Any new compound is in a race against its own obsolescence, and whichever discipline deploys it first will reap the most benefit. At the moment, there’s no federal agency or international body that could assess risks or establish priorities. (Read More)