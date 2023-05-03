CDC: Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Increased 279% Over Recent Years

(MedPage Today) – Drug overdose death rates involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine increased from 2016 through 2021, CDC researchers said. The age-adjusted overdose death rate involving fentanyl rose by 279%, from 5.7 per 100,000 standard population in 2016 to 21.6 per 100,000 in 2021, reported Merianne Rose Spencer, MPH, an epidemiologist in the Division of Analysis and Epidemiology at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, and colleagues. (Read More)