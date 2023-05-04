California Lawmakers OK Emergency Loans to Failing Hospitals

May 4, 2023

(Associated Press) – Alarmed by the closure of a rural hospital earlier this year, California lawmakers on Thursday voted to loan $150 million to struggling medical centers in the hope of preventing a cascade of similar failures across the state.

The only hospital in Madera County closed in December, leaving the community of nearly 160,000 people with no medical center within a 30-minute drive. The closure was a startling reminder of the plight of many community hospitals in mostly rural areas of the country that have struggled to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, News

Ad