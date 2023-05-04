Yuval Noah Harari Argues That AI Has Hacked the Operating System of Human Civilization

(The Economist) – F EARS OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ( AI ) have haunted humanity since the very beginning of the computer age. Hitherto these fears focused on machines using physical means to kill, enslave or replace people. But over the past couple of years new AI tools have emerged that threaten the survival of human civilisation from an unexpected direction. AI has gained some remarkable abilities to manipulate and generate language, whether with words, sounds or images. AI has thereby hacked the operating system of our civilisation. (Read More)