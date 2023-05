States Threaten Crackdown on Copycat Versions of Ozempic and Wegovy

(NBC News) – A growing number of states are threatening to take legal action against pharmacies that make or dispense unauthorized versions of the weight-loss medications Ozempic and Wegovy. At least four states are already curbing the manufacturing of copycat versions over safety concerns and more could soon follow, experts say, as the two medications soar in popularity in the U.S. (Read More)