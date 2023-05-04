Future Doctors Say They’re Discouraged from Working in States with Abortion Bans

(ABC News) – Residency programs in states with bans in place saw a drop in the number of OB-GYN residency applications, according to recent data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. While there was an overall decrease in the number of all residency applications submitted in 2023, the decrease was sharper in states with complete bans compared to states without restrictions, according to the data. (Read More)