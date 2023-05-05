How Generative AI Is Building Better Antibodies

May 5, 2023

(Nature) – At the height of the pandemic, researchers raced to develop some of the first effective treatments against COVID-19: antibody molecules isolated from the blood of people who had recovered from the disease. Now, scientists have shown that generative artificial intelligence (AI) can provide a shortcut through some of this laborious process, suggesting sequences that boost the potency of antibodies against viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and ebolavirus. A study published last week in Nature Biotechnology is part of growing efforts to apply ‘neural networks’ similar to those behind the ChatGPT AI platform to antibody design. (Read More)

