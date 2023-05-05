Teens Are Turning to Snapchat’s ‘My AI’ for Mental Health Support–Which Doctors Warn Against

(Fox News) – Anyone who uses Snapchat now has free access to My AI, the app’s built-in artificial intelligence chatbot, first released as a paid feature in February. In addition to serving as a chat companion, the bot can also have some practical purposes, such as offering gift-buying advice, planning trips, suggesting recipes and answering trivia questions, according to Snap. However, while it’s not billed as a source of medical advice, some teens have turned to My AI for mental health support — something many medical experts caution against. (Read More)