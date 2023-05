Motherhood on Ice: Lack of Suitable Men Drives Women to Freeze Their Eggs

(The Guardian) – More than 150 interviews later, her research – the largest anthropological study to date into why women freeze their eggs – concluded that it was men, not women, who were the problem. The biggest driving factor for women in the US was a shortage of suitable educated men, a problem which she terms in her forthcoming book, Motherhood on Ice, the “mating gap”. (Read More)