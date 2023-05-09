Breast Cancer Screening Should Begin at 40, not 50, Federal Health Panel Recommends

(STAT News) – The United States Preventive Services Task Force on Tuesday created new draft guidelines recommending all women begin screening mammography at age 40, a decade earlier than previous guidelines, and continue screenings every other year until age 74. The change is bound to be controversial, adding fresh fuel to a long-standing debate around when people should begin breast cancer screening, how often they should do it, and if specific groups, such as Black women, ought to be screened differently. (Read More)