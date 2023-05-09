A Radical Plan to Make AI Good, Not Evil

May 9, 2023

(Wired) – It’s easy to freak out about more advanced artificial intelligence—and much more difficult to know what to do about it. Anthropic, a startup founded in 2021 by a group of researchers who left OpenAI, says it has a plan. Anthropic is working on AI models similar to the one used to power OpenAI’s ChatGPT. But the startup announced today that its own chatbot, Claude, has a set of ethical principles built in that define what it should consider right and wrong, which Anthropic calls the bot’s “constitution.” (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, General Bioethics, highlights, News

Ad