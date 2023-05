Many People Living in the ‘Diabetes Belt’ Are Plagued with Medical Debt

(NPR) – Lowery’s home in Marlboro County is at the heart of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the “Diabetes Belt” — 644 mostly Southern counties where rates of the disease are high. And of those counties, NPR found that more than half have high levels of medical debt. That means at least 1 in 5 people have medical debt in collections. (Read More)