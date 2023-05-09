Rise of Mpox Cases in Chicago Raises Concern About Possible Summer Spread

(NBC News) – A recent uptick in mpox diagnoses in Chicago, some of them in people vaccinated against the virus, has raised concerns about a possible increase in cases among gay and bisexual men during the summer. On Monday, Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ-focused clinic in Chicago, reported eight new cases of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, since April 17. By comparison, only one case, also diagnosed at Howard Brown, was reported to the Chicago Public Health Department in the previous three months. (Read More)