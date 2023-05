Police in China Arrest Man for Allegedly Lying About a Train Crash Using ChatGPT

(Gizmodo) – Chinese police arrested a man Sunday in what could be one of the first precedent-setting cases of a person using ultra-popular AI chatbot ChatGPT to allegedly spread misinformation. That, or it could be a new means for state actors to discredit real news by proclaiming it’s all a lie manufactured by generative AI. (Read More)