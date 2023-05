DEA Extends COVID Telehealth Prescribing Rules Until November

(Axios) – Telehealth rules created during the pandemic that allowed for the prescribing of controlled substances without an in-person visit will stay in place as is until Nov. 11. Driving the news: The Drug Enforcement Administration filed the rule on Tuesday to extend telehealth flexibilities, which will take effect on Thursday when the COVID-19 public health emergency expires. (Read More)