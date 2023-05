Baby Born from Three People’s DNA in UK First

(BBC) – A baby has been born using three people’s DNA for the first time in the UK, the fertility regulator has confirmed. Most of their DNA comes from their two parents and around 0.1% from a third, donor woman. The pioneering technique is an attempt to prevent children being born with devastating mitochondrial diseases. Fewer than five such babies have been born, but no further details have been released. (Read More)