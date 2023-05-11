Human ‘Pangenome’ Published, with Goal of Making Genomics More Useful for Diverse Populations

(STAT News) – An international team of scientists has assembled the first human “pangenome” — an attempt to make a more representative reference genome, one that captures almost all the genetic variability residing in the DNA of humans around the globe. The technological achievement, published Wednesday in Nature, is the result of years of work by more than 100 researchers behind The Human Pangenome Project, a $30 million effort launched in 2019 and funded by the U.S. National Human Genome Research Institute. (Read More)