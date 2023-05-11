‘The Best Way to Get It Right Is to Listen to Us’–Autistic People Argue for a Stronger Voice in Research

(Nature) – Formed in 2022, GATFAR adds to a growing chorus of autistic and non-autistic advocates, including researchers, physicians and clinicians, who argue that autism research, writ large, is not serving the needs of autistic people and could, in fact, be causing harm.

“The research agenda is not set with autistic people’s interest or well-being in mind,” says GATFAR member Heini Natri, a computational scientist at the Translational Genomic Research Institute in Los Angeles, California. (Read More)