Amnesty International Criticized for Using AI-Generated Images
May 11, 2023
(The Guardian) – While the systemic brutality used by Colombian police to quell national protests in 2021 was real and is well documented, photos recently used by Amnesty International to highlight the issue were not. The international human rights advocacy group has come under fire for posting images generated by artificial intelligence in order to promote their reports on social media – and has since removed them. (Read More)