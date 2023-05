WHO Ends Global Health Emergency Over Mpox

(STAT News) -The World Health Organization ended the global health emergency for mpox on Thursday, saying that while the virus continues to spread internationally, steady progress has been made in controlling the outbreak. The decision, announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, came less than a week after the U.N. health agency announced the termination of the global health emergency for Covid-19. (Read More)