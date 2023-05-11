Study: Patients at Greatest Risk of Self-Harm Right After Starting Antidepressants

(Axios) – Patients who take antidepressants are at highest risk of harming themselves in the weeks immediately after the drug is prescribed, according to a new analysis of more than 8.4 million electronic health records. Why it matters: The Food and Drug Administration has warned since 2004 that antidepressants can increase suicidal behavior, but little is known about when the potential threat is greatest, researchers wrote. (Read More)