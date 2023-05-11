First UK Children Born Using Three-Person IVF: What Scientists Want to Know

(Nature) – Researchers are anxious to learn more from the UK procedures as they start to conduct their own trials. “If there are any negative things to be considered, we need to know about those sooner rather than later,” says Wells.

Knowing how well the procedures worked and whether the babies are free of mitochondrial disease is crucial, says Robin Lovell-Badge, a developmental biologist at the Francis Crick Institute in London, who gave a statement to the UK Science Media Centre. Lovell-Badge also wants to know “whether there is any risk of them developing problems later in life or, if female, if their offspring are at risk of having the disease.” (Read More)