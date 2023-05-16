Families Scramble to Find Growth Hormone Drug as Shortage Drags On

(NPR) – Parents are anxious. For children lacking growth hormone, every day they miss an injection puts a limit on how tall they’ll grow. On social media, parents have wondered if the shortage is a prelude to the drug being discontinued. Does the shortage have something to do with Novo Nordisk’s latest blockbuster drug Ozempic, a diabetes drug that is used widely to help people lose weight? They had no idea. (Read More)