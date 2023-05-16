Industry Debates Continued Masking in Health Care Settings

(Axios) – The deep divide over masks that was a hallmark of the pandemic is splitting the medical community, where many health workers and their patients, now free of mandates, are opting not to wear them. Driving the news: The demise of CDC and state mask orders for medical settings has been welcomed by providers who worried about a loss of connection with patients, or communication challenges with those with hearing loss. (Read More)