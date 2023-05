Study Reveals Staggering Toll of Being Black in America: 1.6M Excess Deaths Over 22 Years

(KFF Health News) – Research has long shown that Black people live sicker lives and die younger than white people. Now a new study, published Tuesday in JAMA, casts the nation's racial inequities in stark relief, finding that the higher mortality rate among Black Americans resulted in 1.63 million excess deaths relative to white Americans over more than two decades.